Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 285,027 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

