Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,858 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $103.25. 135,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

