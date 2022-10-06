Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services comprises 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBSI stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $568.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

