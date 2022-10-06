Benchmark Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $135.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.13.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $99.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80. Amedisys has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

