Benchmark Cuts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $21.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.06 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $844.87 million, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.29.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in IMAX by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,194,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

