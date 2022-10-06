Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 638,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $926.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

