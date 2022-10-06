Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

