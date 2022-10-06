Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Sixt Stock Performance

Sixt stock traded down €1.60 ($1.63) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €85.20 ($86.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 1-year low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.52. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

