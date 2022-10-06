Berenberg Bank Lowers Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Gem Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.