Berenberg Bank Lowers Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) to Hold

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

