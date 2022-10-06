Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BLI stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.61. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.