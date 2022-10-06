Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Up 8.8%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 55,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 729,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $726.17 million, a P/E ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Berry by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Berry by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.