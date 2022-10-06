Beskar (BSK-BAA025) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54,091.20

Beskar (BSK-BAA025) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Beskar has a total market cap of $54,091.20 and $318,942.00 worth of Beskar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beskar has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beskar token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Beskar Token Profile

Beskar launched on August 31st, 2021. Beskar’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,756,667,663 tokens. Beskar’s official Twitter account is @beskardao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beskar’s official website is beskardao.org.

Beskar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beskar (BSK-BAA025) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Beskar has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beskar is 0.00000695 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $672.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beskardao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beskar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beskar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beskar using one of the exchanges listed above.

