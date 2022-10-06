Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,788. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

