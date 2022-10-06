Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,788. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
