BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.54

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.54 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85.54 ($1.03), with a volume of 2338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.23. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,379.68.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

