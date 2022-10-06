Bitcoin Pay Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCPAY)

Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Pay has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Pay has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $77,244.00 worth of Bitcoin Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Pay token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00012462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Bitcoin Pay Profile

Bitcoin Pay’s launch date was August 3rd, 2022. Bitcoin Pay’s total supply is 20,558,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,352,907 tokens. Bitcoin Pay’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinpay_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Pay is https://reddit.com/r/btcpay_btc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Pay’s official website is www.bitcoinpay.exchange. Bitcoin Pay’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitcoinpayofficial.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Pay has a current supply of 20,558,089.560706 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Pay is 2.53139315 USD and is down -47.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $162,747.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinpay.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

