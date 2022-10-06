BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 1.8 %

BMEZ traded down 0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting 15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.98. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.41 and a twelve month high of 28.50.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100,683 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.