BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

