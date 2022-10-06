Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Cut by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

