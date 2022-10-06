BlockSAFU (BSAFU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BlockSAFU (BSAFU) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, BlockSAFU has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. BlockSAFU has a market capitalization of $48,163.77 and $13,028.00 worth of BlockSAFU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockSAFU token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

BlockSAFU Profile

BlockSAFU launched on February 13th, 2022. BlockSAFU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockSAFU’s official website is token.blocksafu.com. BlockSAFU’s official Twitter account is @blocksafu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockSAFU

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockSAFU (BSAFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlockSAFU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockSAFU is 0.00004985 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $122.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://token.blocksafu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockSAFU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockSAFU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockSAFU using one of the exchanges listed above.

