Boji (BOJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,078.00

Boji (BOJI) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Boji has a total market capitalization of $359,394.26 and approximately $11,078.00 worth of Boji was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boji has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Boji token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Boji Profile

Boji was first traded on April 3rd, 2022. Boji’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Boji is www.boji.finance. The Reddit community for Boji is https://reddit.com/r/bojitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boji’s official Twitter account is @bojitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boji Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boji (BOJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Boji has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boji is 0 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $721.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boji.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boji directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boji should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boji using one of the exchanges listed above.

