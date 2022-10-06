Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.94

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.94 and traded as high as C$46.51. Boralex shares last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 443,119 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.83.

Boralex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.95.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

