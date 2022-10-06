Bostrom (BOOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.59 Million

Bostrom (BOOT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Bostrom has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $10,679.00 worth of Bostrom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bostrom has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Bostrom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bostrom

Bostrom’s total supply is 1,093,928,847,310,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,946,162,371,091 tokens. The official website for Bostrom is cyb.ai. Bostrom’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bostrom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bostrom (BOOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Bostrom has a current supply of 1,093,577,311,374,061 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bostrom is 0.00000002 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,578.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyb.ai/.”

