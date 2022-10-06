Botto (BOTTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,736.00

Botto (BOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Botto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Botto has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Botto has a market cap of $647,159.23 and approximately $77,736.00 worth of Botto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Botto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Botto Token Profile

Botto was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Botto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,900,168 tokens. The official website for Botto is www.botto.com. Botto’s official Twitter account is @bottoproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Botto’s official message board is forum.botto.com.

Botto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Botto (BOTTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Botto has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 22,948,649.44991739 in circulation. The last known price of Botto is 0.03830301 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $85,952.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.botto.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Botto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Botto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Botto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Botto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Botto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.