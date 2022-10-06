Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MRO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 516,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,417,410. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

