Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 39,715 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Sleep Number accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,234. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.