Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 40,520 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,340. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

