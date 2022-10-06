Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 766 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after acquiring an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,175,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VCR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.84. 1,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

