Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Shares of 26,748 Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Biotricity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTCY. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Biotricity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group lowered Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of BTCY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,570. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.80. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

