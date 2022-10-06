Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $268,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after buying an additional 10,315,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,201,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,535,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 466,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

