Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $362,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 46,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
