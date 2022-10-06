Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

