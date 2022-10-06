Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,788 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $141.88. 211,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

