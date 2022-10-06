Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $276,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

