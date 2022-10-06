Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $7.52 on Thursday, reaching $229.31. 39,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,328. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $222.61 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

