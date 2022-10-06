Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.