Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,976 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 462,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 337,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173,918.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 269,573 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

