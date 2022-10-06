Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $21.86.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.