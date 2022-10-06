Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

