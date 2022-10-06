Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

