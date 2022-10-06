Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

