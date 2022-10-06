Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $483.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

