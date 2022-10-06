Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) PT at $32.50

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Stock Performance

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

