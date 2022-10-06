Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) PT at $96.72

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE:DEN opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.89. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $93.95.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Denbury by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Denbury by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Denbury by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,321 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

