Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $121.10

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.10.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

