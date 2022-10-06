Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $350.69

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $337.22 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.68. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.00.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,195,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Boston Beer by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

