Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $42.93

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

