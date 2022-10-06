Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $20.71

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $20.07. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,874,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

