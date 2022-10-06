Buffer Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,464.00 (iBFR)

Buffer Finance (iBFR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Buffer Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Buffer Finance has a market capitalization of $151,499.91 and approximately $9,464.00 worth of Buffer Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Buffer Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Buffer Finance Profile

Buffer Finance’s launch date was September 19th, 2021. Buffer Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,699,990 tokens. The official website for Buffer Finance is www.buffer.finance. Buffer Finance’s official Twitter account is @buffer_finance. Buffer Finance’s official message board is buffer-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Buffer Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Buffer Finance (BFR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Buffer Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Buffer Finance is 0.02420342 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,320.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.buffer.finance/.”

