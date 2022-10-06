Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Trading Up 3.3%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

