Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Articles

