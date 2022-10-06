Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Camtek has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Camtek by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

